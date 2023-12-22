The Murray State Racers (3-8) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Murray State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -3.5 137.5

Racers Betting Records & Stats

Murray State has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 137.5 points.

Murray State has a 143.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.4 more points than this game's point total.

Murray State is 3-7-0 ATS this year.

SMU has been more successful against the spread than Murray State this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-5-0, compared to the 3-7-0 record of Murray State.

Murray State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 5 45.5% 75.1 146.9 62 134.1 143 Murray State 7 70% 71.8 146.9 72.1 134.1 142.8

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers put up 9.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Mustangs give up to opponents (62).

Murray State has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 3-5 overall record in games it scores more than 62 points.

Murray State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 6-5-0 4-2 2-9-0 Murray State 3-7-0 3-0 6-4-0

Murray State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Murray State 7-9 Home Record 11-2 1-10 Away Record 3-11 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

