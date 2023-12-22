The Gasparilla Bowl will feature the UCF Knights hitting the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, December 22, 2023.

UCF ranks 87th in total defense this year (392.8 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 492.3 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Georgia Tech is putting up 31.2 points per contest (43rd-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FBS on defense (30.5 points surrendered per game).

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

UCF Georgia Tech 492.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.6 (42nd) 392.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (116th) 233.2 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 259.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (55th) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (96th) 15 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (21st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 2,074 yards (172.8 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 473 rushing yards on 91 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has racked up 1,296 yards on 211 carries while finding paydirt 16 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 84 times for 557 yards (46.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 43 receptions for 967 yards (80.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has caught 42 passes for 853 yards (71.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend has racked up 31 grabs for 316 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,797 yards on 219-of-354 passing with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 648 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 156 carries for 931 yards, or 77.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Eric Singleton Jr. has racked up 706 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 462-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 62 targets.

Christian Leary's 25 catches (on 37 targets) have netted him 351 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

