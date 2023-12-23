Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Colton Sissons going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in eight of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:21
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
