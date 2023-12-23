In the Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, will Drew Sample get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample has added 14 catches for 97 yards and two TDs this year. He has been targeted 18 times.

Sample has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 14 Colts 2 2 4 0 Week 15 Vikings 1 0 0 0

