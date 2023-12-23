The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also dropped three games straight.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

Eastern Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Colonels are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 33rd.

The Colonels score an average of 86.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 78.5 the Crimson Tide give up.

When it scores more than 78.5 points, Eastern Kentucky is 3-2.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Eastern Kentucky is scoring 93.1 points per game, 18.8 more than it is averaging on the road (74.3).

At home, the Colonels concede 74.3 points per game. Away, they give up 81.8.

At home, Eastern Kentucky makes 9 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.1%) than away (34.5%).

