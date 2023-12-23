Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
A pair of sliding squads meet when the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Colonels, losers of three in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-24.5)
|166.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-24.5)
|165.5
|-10000
|+2400
Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this year.
- Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of seven out of the Crimson Tide's 10 games this season have hit the over.
