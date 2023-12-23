Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 23
The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) on Saturday, December 23 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Grizzlies took care of business in their most recent game 116-103 against the Pacers on Thursday. Desmond Bane recorded 31 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|9.1
|2
|3.5
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSSEX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|240.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.