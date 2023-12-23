With the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Irvin Smith Jr. a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's 18 receptions have led to 115 yards (11.5 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 26 times.

Smith, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Vikings 3 2 18 0

