Will Ja'Marr Chase Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. If you're trying to find Chase's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Chase has been targeted 132 times, with season stats of 1156 yards on 93 receptions (12.4 per catch) and seven TDs. He also has three carries for -6 yards.
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|132
|93
|1,156
|521
|7
|12.4
Chase Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|4
|4
|64
|0
