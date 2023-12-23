Will Jake Browning Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday). All of Browning's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Browning has thrown for 1,248 yards (208.0 per game) and seven touchdowns, with three picks. He has connected on 73.6% of his passes (106-for-144), and has 17 carries for 77 yards two touchdowns.
Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Forearm
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
Browning 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|106
|144
|73.6%
|1,248
|7
|3
|8.7
|17
|77
|2
Browning Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|8
|14
|68
|1
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|19
|26
|227
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|32
|37
|354
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|18
|24
|275
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Week 15
|Vikings
|29
|42
|324
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
