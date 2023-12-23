Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 22nd-ranked run defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Mixon, on 211 carries, has a team-leading 815 rushing yards (58.2 ypg). He's scored eight rushing TDs. In the passing game, he has also caught 45 balls for 341 yards (24.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon vs. the Steelers

Mixon vs the Steelers (since 2021): 5 GP / 74.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 74.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Steelers have let three opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 121.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Steelers have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Steelers' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Mixon Rushing Insights

So far this season, Mixon has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Bengals pass on 62.7% of their plays and run on 37.3%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 305 rushes this season. He's handled 211 of those carries (69.2%).

Mixon has rushed for at least one touchdown seven times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored nine of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (28.1%).

He has 42 red zone carries for 79.2% of the team share (his team runs on 45.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD

