Can we anticipate Juuso Parssinen lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Parssinen has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:22 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

