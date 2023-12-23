Will Kentucky be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Kentucky's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 14 15 81

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky's best wins

Kentucky beat the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels, 87-83, on December 16, in its best win of the season. Rob Dillingham, as the leading scorer in the victory over North Carolina, amassed 17 points, while D.J. Wagner was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 36/RPI) on November 28

96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 86/RPI) on November 20

81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 10

118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on November 24

81-66 over Pennsylvania (No. 215/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Kentucky has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

The Wildcats have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Kentucky has been given the 106th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of UK's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.