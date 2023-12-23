The Calgary Flames versus the Los Angeles Kings is one of many solid options on today's NHL slate.

Live coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!