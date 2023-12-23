2024 NCAA Bracketology: Northern Kentucky March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Northern Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Northern Kentucky ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|269
Northern Kentucky's best wins
On November 22, Northern Kentucky captured its signature win of the season, an 88-73 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 239) in the RPI rankings. Marques Warrick was the top scorer in the signature victory over Texas A&M-CC, recording 25 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 77-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on November 29
- 72-64 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 25
- 85-75 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on December 17
- 71-55 on the road over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on December 2
Northern Kentucky's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- The Norse have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Northern Kentucky has been given the 278th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Norse's 18 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records above .500.
- Northern Kentucky has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Northern Kentucky's next game
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Northern Kentucky Norse
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
