If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Northern Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Kentucky ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 2-0 NR NR 269

Northern Kentucky's best wins

On November 22, Northern Kentucky captured its signature win of the season, an 88-73 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 239) in the RPI rankings. Marques Warrick was the top scorer in the signature victory over Texas A&M-CC, recording 25 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on November 29

72-64 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 25

85-75 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on December 17

71-55 on the road over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on December 2

Northern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Norse have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Northern Kentucky has been given the 278th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Norse's 18 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records above .500.

Northern Kentucky has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

