The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi among them, play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 24:35 on the ice per game.

Josi has a goal in seven games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 33 games this year, Josi has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Josi has an assist in 16 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Josi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Josi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 27 Points 0 7 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

