The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) visit the Nashville Predators (19-14) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Stars are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks, while the Predators took down the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in their last game.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 8-2-0. They have scored 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 24. They have gone on the power play 27 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (22.2% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Predators 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

Predators (+115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 19-14 record this season and are 5-0-5 in matchups that have required overtime.

Nashville has earned 16 points (8-4-0) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Nashville has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (2-7-0 record).

The Predators have scored three or more goals 21 times, earning 34 points from those matchups (17-4-0).

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 14 games has a record of 9-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 8-7-0 (16 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 10-7-0 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 25th 29.6 Shots 30 22nd 17th 31 Shots Allowed 31 17th 13th 22.58% Power Play % 20% 18th 2nd 87.13% Penalty Kill % 76.85% 25th

Predators vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

