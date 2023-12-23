With the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Tee Higgins a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has racked up 497 yards receiving (49.7 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 36 passes on 66 targets.

Higgins has hauled in a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year, scoring more than once on both occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Colts 4 2 72 0 Week 15 Vikings 8 4 61 2

