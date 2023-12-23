Trenton Irwin will be running routes against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Irwin has pulled down 18 passes on 24 targets for 241 yards and one TD, averaging 26.8 yards per game.

Irwin vs. the Steelers

Irwin vs the Steelers (since 2021): 2 GP / 33.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 33.5 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 225.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Steelers have conceded 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 24th in the NFL.

Trenton Irwin Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Irwin Receiving Insights

Irwin has received 4.7% of his team's 512 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He has been targeted 24 times this season, averaging 10.0 yards per target.

Irwin has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.1% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

Irwin has been targeted four times in the red zone (6.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

Irwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

