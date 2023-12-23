The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will feature the Utah State Aggies heading into a showdown with the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Utah State has the 25th-best offense this season in terms of points scored (34.1 points per game), but ranks 16th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (33.8 points allowed per game). With 25.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia State ranks 79th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 105th, allowing 30.8 points per game.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Utah State Georgia State 446.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.8 (81st) 415.6 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.9 (112th) 186.6 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.6 (50th) 259.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.3 (96th) 24 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (33rd) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (74th)

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has 1,815 pass yards for Utah State, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 122 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 68 carries.

Davon Booth has 734 rushing yards on 116 carries with five touchdowns.

Rahsul Faison has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 688 yards (57.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jalen Royals' team-leading 1,023 yards as a receiver have come on 68 catches (out of 94 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has reeled in 82 passes while averaging 70.9 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Micah Davis' 36 receptions have turned into 628 yards and six touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,368 yards on 225-of-336 passing with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 625 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has been handed the ball 274 times for a team-high 1,350 yards (112.5 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 23 receptions this season are good for 234 yards.

Robert Lewis leads his squad with 881 receiving yards on 70 catches with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has totaled 581 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 46 receptions.

