If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Western Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 233

Western Kentucky's best wins

Western Kentucky's signature win this season came on December 12 in a 91-84 victory over the Wright State Raiders. Don McHenry, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Wright State, tallied 30 points, while Tyrone Marshall was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

73-70 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 218/RPI) on December 19

65-64 at home over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on December 16

72-65 over Bowling Green (No. 248/RPI) on November 24

86-81 on the road over Murray State (No. 314/RPI) on November 14

82-65 on the road over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on December 9

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Hilltoppers have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Western Kentucky is facing the 286th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Hilltoppers' 17 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records above .500.

WKU has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

