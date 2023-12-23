How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
- Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 199th.
- The Pirates score an average of 75.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.8 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- Seton Hall is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in away games.
- The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.1).
- In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Seton Hall put up 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged away (65.8).
- At home, the Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (65.9).
- Seton Hall sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|W 70-61
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
