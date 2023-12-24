Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 236.4 per game.

Okonkwo has posted a 395-yard year so far (28.2 yards per game), hauling in 43 passes out of 63 targets.

Okonkwo vs. the Seahawks

Okonkwo vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to eight opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 236.4 passing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 20th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this season, Okonkwo has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Okonkwo has been targeted on 63 of his team's 414 passing attempts this season (15.2% target share).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (107th in league play), averaging 395 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

Having played 14 games this season, Okonkwo has not tallied a TD reception.

With four red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

