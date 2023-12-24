The Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will DeAndre Hopkins get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has 59 catches (116 targets) and a team-leading 919 yards receiving (65.6 per game) plus six TDs.

In four of 14 games this season, Hopkins has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1 Week 15 Texans 9 2 21 0

