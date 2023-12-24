Which basketball team sits on top of the MVC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

1. Drake

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-4 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 108-60 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Belmont

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-4 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 84-55 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: UIC

UIC Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Illinois State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

7-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 87-81 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

Opponent: Bradley

Bradley Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Murray State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-2 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: W 89-79 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. UIC

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-10

7-4 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: L 66-58 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Belmont

@ Belmont Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-15

5-5 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 76-58 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Missouri State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: W 69-68 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

1-8 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 87-70 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Indiana State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: L 79-63 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: @ Evansville

@ Evansville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

10. Bradley

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-7 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: L 68-47 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Valparaiso

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-8 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: L 78-62 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Evansville

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-28

2-9 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: L 74-44 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game