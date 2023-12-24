Ryan Tannehill has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Seahawks concede 236.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 1,128 passing yards, or 188.0 per game. Tannehill has thrown for two touchdowns with six interceptions this season. Tannehill has also helped out via the running game, rushing for 40 rushing yards (6.7 per game) and one touchdown on 12 carries.

Tannehill vs. the Seahawks

Tannehill vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 347 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 347 PASS YPG / PASS TD Seattle has allowed five opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

10 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

Tannehill will play against the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks give up 236.4 passing yards per contest.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 20th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Titans Player Previews

Ryan Tannehill Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 209.5 (-115)

209.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Tannehill Passing Insights

Tannehill has bettered his passing yards prop total in three games this year, or 50.0%.

The Titans, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.1% of the time while running 46.9%.

Tannehill is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt this season (1,128 yards on 158 attempts).

Tannehill has thrown for a touchdown in two of six games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Tannehill has passed 21 times out of his 158 total attempts while in the red zone (24.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Tannehill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 8-for-16 / 76 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 23-for-34 / 264 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 18-for-25 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-25 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 20-for-24 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD

