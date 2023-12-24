Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Titans Game – Week 16
The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans (5-9) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Seahawks vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Seahawks taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Titans.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 63.0% chance to win.
- The Seahawks have gone 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Seattle is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- The Titans have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +142 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)
- The Seahawks have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 2-2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread six times this season (6-8-0).
- In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee owns an ATS record of 2-4.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.7 less points per game, 39.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 41.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.9 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 41.5 points.
- Seahawks games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (42.9%).
- The Titans have hit the over in five of their 14 games with a set total (35.7%).
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|38.6
|3
DeAndre Hopkins Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|65.6
|6
