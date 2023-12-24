Trevon Wesco was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wesco's stats can be found on this page.

Trevon Wesco Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shin

There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Josh Whyle (FP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Wesco 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 1 21 12 0 21.0

Wesco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 21 0 Week 13 Colts 1 0 0 0

