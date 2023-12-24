Will Will Levis Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Take a look at Will Levis' stats on this page.
Rep Will Levis and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Levis' season stats include 1,792 passing yards (224.0 per game). He is 147-for-249 (59.0%), with eight TD passes and four interceptions, and has 25 carries for 57 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Levis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
- Click Here for Gary Brightwell
- Click Here for Brevin Jordan
- Click Here for Jerick McKinnon
- Click Here for Michael Pittman Jr.
Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Levis 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|147
|249
|59.0%
|1,792
|8
|4
|7.2
|25
|57
|1
Levis Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Falcons
|19
|29
|238
|4
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|22
|39
|262
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|19
|39
|199
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|13
|17
|158
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|28
|185
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|16
|33
|224
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|327
|1
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|17
|26
|199
|0
|1
|4
|25
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.