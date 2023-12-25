The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (16-12) currently includes just one player. The matchup starts at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 from Madison Square Garden.

The teams play once again after the Bucks defeated the Knicks 130-111 Saturday. In the Bucks' victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 28 points (and added seven rebounds and seven assists), while Jalen Brunson scored 36 in the loss for the Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jericho Sims C Out Ankle 1.6 1.7 0.2 DaQuan Jeffries SG Questionable Illness 1.1 0.5 0.2 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -4.5 224.5

