Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 26
Smoothie King Center is where the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) and Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will square off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Desmond Bane is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSE
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their previous game, the Grizzlies defeated the Hawks on Saturday, 125-119. Their top scorer was Bane with 37 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|37
|6
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Ja Morant
|30
|6
|11
|1
|1
|1
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane provides the Grizzlies 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s averages on the season are 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- The Grizzlies get 11.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Santi Aldama.
- David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo averages 6.2 points, 6.9 boards and 2.0 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|25.4
|4.1
|4.7
|0.8
|0.6
|3.5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|26.5
|5.0
|1.1
|1.0
|1.5
|2.1
|Santi Aldama
|8.3
|5.0
|2.0
|0.8
|0.8
|1.6
|Ja Morant
|8.4
|1.7
|2.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|John Konchar
|4.0
|4.1
|1.0
|0.9
|0.8
|0.9
