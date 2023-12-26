The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Grizzlies 107

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)

Pelicans (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-9.8)

Pelicans (-9.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Pelicans' .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New Orleans and Memphis cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Pels as favorites by 4.5 or more and Grizz as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents don't do it as often (39.3% of the time) as New Orleans and its opponents (46.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 8-7, while the Grizzlies are 4-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are worst in the league on offense (107 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (112.4 points conceded).

Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.4) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.4).

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24 per game) in 2023-24.

Memphis is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

