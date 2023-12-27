Breckinridge County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Breckinridge County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Breckinridge County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eminence High School at Cloverport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.