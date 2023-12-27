Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Cody Glass going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Glass stats and insights
- Glass has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Glass has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Glass recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|L 7-5
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|1:46
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
