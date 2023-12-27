Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Fayette County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27

2:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Station High School at Bath County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27

8:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Owingsville, KY

Owingsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Calloway County High School at Frederick Douglass High School