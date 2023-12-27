Louisville vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Holiday Bowl
The USC Trojans are solid underdogs (+7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals. The matchup will kick off from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California on December 27, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. An over/under of 58 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. USC matchup.
Louisville vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Rancho San Diego, California
- Venue: Petco Park
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|58
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|57.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends
- Louisville has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- USC has covered three times in 12 games with a spread this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
