Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In seven of 34 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.
- Josi has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Josi's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|24:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|28:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
