When the No. 23 Tulane Green Wave play the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, our computer model predicts the Green Wave will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (+10.5) Over (44) Tulane 27, Virginia Tech 23

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hokies an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Hokies are 6-4-0 this season.

Virginia Tech has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

This season, six of the Hokies' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Virginia Tech games have had an average of 48 points this season, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Green Wave have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Tulane has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Two of the Green Wave's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).

Tulane games this season have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 9.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hokies vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 28.6 24.3 31.2 20 26 28.5 Tulane 26.8 18.9 14 26 23.8 14

