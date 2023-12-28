High school basketball action in Bath County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bath County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bracken County High School at Bath County High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Owingsville, KY

Owingsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bath County High School