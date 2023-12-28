Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Campbell County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Anderson County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lawrenceburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
