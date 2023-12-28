Hardin County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hardin County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Hardin High School at Webster County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Dixon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
