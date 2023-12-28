Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Jefferson County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Parker at Berea Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfe County High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simon Kenton High School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.