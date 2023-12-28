Week 17 of the NFL schedule is upon us. To find out how every team compares to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

12-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 33-19 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

2. 49ers

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

11-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +220

+220 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 33-19 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

3. Cowboys

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

10-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 22-20 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

4. Bills

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

9-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 24-22 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

5. Dolphins

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 22-20 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

6. Browns

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

10-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 36-22 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

7. Lions

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 30-24 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

8. Rams

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 30-22 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

9. Chiefs

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

9-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 20-14 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

10. Buccaneers

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 30-12 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

11. Eagles

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

11-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 33-25 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

12. Vikings

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 30-24 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: NBC

13. Bengals

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

8-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 34-11 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

14. Jaguars

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300

+3300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 30-12 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

15. Seahawks

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

16. Saints

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 30-22 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

17. Raiders

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 20-14 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

18. Steelers

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

8-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 34-11 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

19. Colts

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

8-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 29-10 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

20. Packers

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 33-30 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: NBC

21. Texans

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 36-22 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

22. Broncos

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

23. Bears

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-9 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 27-16 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

24. Chargers

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-10 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 24-22 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

25. Falcons

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-8 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 29-10 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

26. Titans

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-10 | 5-12 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

27. Jets

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-11

6-9 | 6-11 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 30-28 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

28. Patriots

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-11 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 26-23 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

29. Cardinals

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-12 | 3-14 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 27-16 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

30. Giants

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-10 | 5-12 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 33-25 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

31. Commanders

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-11 | 4-13 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 30-28 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: FOX

32. Panthers

Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-13 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 33-30 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 17 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: CBS

