Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Campbell County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered here.
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newport Central Catholic High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
