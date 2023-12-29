The Samford Bulldogs (7-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels give up to opponents (61.9).

Samford is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

Eastern Kentucky has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The Colonels score 76.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Eastern Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.

The Colonels shoot 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule