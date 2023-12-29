How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (7-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels give up to opponents (61.9).
- Samford is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
- The Colonels score 76.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.
- The Colonels shoot 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
- Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
- Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.1 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 79-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/17/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 52-44
|McKenzie Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 57-48
|Show Me Center
|12/29/2023
|Samford
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.