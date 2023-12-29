Fayette County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Fayette County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
