The Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -7.5 225.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 12 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Memphis' games this season is 220.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Memphis has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have come away with five wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 13 43.3% 116.6 223.9 112.4 225.8 229.3 Grizzlies 12 40% 107.3 223.9 113.4 225.8 223.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Grizzlies' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This year, Memphis is 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-8-0 ATS (.529).

The Grizzlies put up 5.1 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Clippers give up (112.4).

Memphis is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 13-17 4-4 13-17 Clippers 14-16 4-6 13-17

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights

Grizzlies Clippers 107.3 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 6-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-6 6-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-5 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 9-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

