The Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, December 29 at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Grizzlies' last contest was a 142-105 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. Desmond Bane scored 23 points in the Grizzlies' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2.0 3.5 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Ja Morant PG Out Illness 28.8 5.3 8.5 Santi Aldama PF Out Illness 11.2 5.5 1.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.