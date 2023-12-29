When the Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) and Memphis Grizzlies (10-20) play at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, Paul George and Desmond Bane will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies lost their previous game to the Nuggets, 142-105, on Thursday. Bane was their high scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 23 1 2 1 0 3 Marcus Smart 17 3 5 1 0 2 David Roddy 15 0 2 0 0 1

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr. provides 21.1 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Grizzlies get 8.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game from David Roddy.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.1 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists, making 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Ziaire Williams averages 7.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 23.7 5.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.8 Desmond Bane 22.8 3.8 4.3 0.6 0.4 3.6 Ja Morant 11.5 2.1 3.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Santi Aldama 6.9 4.2 1.6 0.4 0.7 1.4 Ziaire Williams 7.0 2.7 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.8

