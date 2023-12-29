The Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) meet the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Kentucky Players to Watch

Reed Sheppard: 13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Rob Dillingham: 14.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Antonio Reeves: 18.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Wagner: 12.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Dalton Banks: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Darius Burford: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 6th 90.6 Points Scored 66.2 326th 217th 72.4 Points Allowed 65.6 60th 133rd 37.8 Rebounds 37.8 133rd 275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 11th 10.7 3pt Made 6.6 259th 8th 19.6 Assists 11.3 310th 12th 8.8 Turnovers 13.5 302nd

